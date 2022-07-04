Guardian Investment Management Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

