Guardian Investment Management Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

