Guardian Investment Management Sells 6,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 52,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

T opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

