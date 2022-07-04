Guardian Investment Management Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 74.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

