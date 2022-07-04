Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

