Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $76.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

