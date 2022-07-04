Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $266.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day moving average is $319.96. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

