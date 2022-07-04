Head to Head Analysis: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) and Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and Global Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $246.57 million 1.16 -$77.68 million ($1.63) -3.85 Global Acquisitions N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLBY Group.

Volatility & Risk

PLBY Group has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Acquisitions has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PLBY Group and Global Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 406.90%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Global Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Global Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -25.31% -11.58% -5.58% Global Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Global Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

