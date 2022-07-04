Head to Head Comparison: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baidu and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29% Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $19.54 billion 2.68 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -20.25 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.44 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -1.98

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baidu and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $231.47, indicating a potential upside of 52.79%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $10.19, indicating a potential upside of 291.83%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Baidu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baidu beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.