Head to Head Comparison: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grab and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab N/A -86.31% -58.30% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 13.19 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grab and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 4 10 0 2.60 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $6.12, suggesting a potential upside of 157.05%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Grab beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About International Monetary Systems (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

