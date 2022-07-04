Head to Head Contrast: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 27.00 -$755.45 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 47.21 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -2.77

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,034.13% -117.95% -104.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 365.56%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.54%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

