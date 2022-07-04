Head to Head Contrast: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NovaGold Resources and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -65.02% -24.43% Hycroft Mining -100.07% -4,170.48% -47.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.14) -34.93 Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.94 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.69

NovaGold Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovaGold Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

