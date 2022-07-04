Head to Head Survey: Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Assure alerts:

This table compares Assure and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $29.19 million 0.65 -$2.76 million ($0.31) -4.75 Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 22.36 -$42.04 million ($1.56) -121.25

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -13.68% -15.43% -9.26% Inspire Medical Systems -16.20% -19.02% -14.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Assure and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Assure presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 290.44%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $288.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Assure beats Inspire Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.