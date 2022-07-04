Head-To-Head Survey: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions -32.32% -1.57% -0.84%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iveda Solutions and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 3 2 0 2.17

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -2.54, indicating that its share price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $1.92 million 8.43 -$3.00 million N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.23 -$248.92 million $2.06 4.48

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution. In addition, it offers AI intelligent video search, smart utility, smart sensors, gateways, trackers, and IoT platforms. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

