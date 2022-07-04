Head to Head Survey: Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) versus Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vivakor alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivakor and Republic Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Services 0 2 6 1 2.89

Republic Services has a consensus price target of $138.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Vivakor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivakor and Republic Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Services $11.30 billion 3.72 $1.29 billion $4.22 31.53

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Profitability

This table compares Vivakor and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor N/A N/A N/A Republic Services 11.54% 15.60% 5.66%

Summary

Republic Services beats Vivakor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivakor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. In addition, the company engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill and transfer services. Further, it offers disposal of non-hazardous solid and liquid material and in-plant services, such as transportation and logistics. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 356 collection operations, 239 transfer stations, 198 active landfills, 71 recycling processing centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states. It also operated 77 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 124 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.