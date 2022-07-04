Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HCARW stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

