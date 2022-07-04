Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

