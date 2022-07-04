Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $89.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.50.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

HSIC stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 277.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 70,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

