Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Ross Dove bought 20,172 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $25,013.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,171,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,423.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 60,653 shares of company stock worth $73,800 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Global stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Heritage Global worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.