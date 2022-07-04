HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,279 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned 0.13% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Upland Software by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $469.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.86. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

