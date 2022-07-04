HighTower Trust Services LTA Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

