HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 139 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $115.54 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

