HighTower Trust Services LTA Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 179,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.20 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

