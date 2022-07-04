HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

