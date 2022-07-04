HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $95.68 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

