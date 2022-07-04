HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

SWK opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

