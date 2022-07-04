HighTower Trust Services LTA Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

