HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $567,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

