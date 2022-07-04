HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 198 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TC Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

