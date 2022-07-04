HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

