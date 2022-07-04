HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 64 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $673.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.32. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

