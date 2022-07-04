Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HILS) Lock-Up Period To End on July 11th

Hillstream BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 11th. Hillstream BioPharma had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ HILS opened at $0.79 on Monday. Hillstream BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

