HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

HTBI opened at $25.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $396.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

