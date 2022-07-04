Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

HON opened at $175.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.18 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

