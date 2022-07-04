Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

HON stock opened at $175.11 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.