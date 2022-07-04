HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Insider Sells A$4,104,951.04 in Stock

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White sold 25,655,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$4,104,951.04 ($2,850,660.44).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About HRL (Get Rating)
