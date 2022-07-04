HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $591.67.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 735 ($9.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

