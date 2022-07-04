Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

HPP opened at $15.30 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

