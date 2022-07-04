Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.10 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.