Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,835 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

