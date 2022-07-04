ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 534,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ICL Group stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $23.832 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 96.94%.

About ICL Group (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

