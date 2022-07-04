IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.55.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.