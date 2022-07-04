IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $130,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LU opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

