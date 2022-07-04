Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.89 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.