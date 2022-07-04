Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

