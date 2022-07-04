InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

INM stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

