Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $111.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

