Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000.

UAPR stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

