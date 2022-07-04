Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of XDOC opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

