Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFEB opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

