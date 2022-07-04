Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEBGet Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFEB. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFEB opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.